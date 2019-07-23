Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,559,000 after purchasing an additional 100,713 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $392.39. The company had a trading volume of 542,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,414. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $291.16 and a 1 year high of $414.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 333.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total value of $190,634.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub cut Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.41.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

