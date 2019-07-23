Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

Empowered Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,568 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in CBS were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp lifted its position in CBS by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,904 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Tech Square Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of CBS by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 68,595 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CBS by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,288 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

CBS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.08. 2,160,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43. CBS Co. has a 1-year low of $41.38 and a 1-year high of $59.56.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 66.79% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBS Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

CBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of CBS to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

