Empowered Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 14,845 Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4,557.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 228.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 88.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,896. Planet Fitness Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.54.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 53.73%. The firm had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.