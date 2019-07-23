Empowered Funds LLC Sells 219 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Lear makes up 1.0% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Lear by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on Adient and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Sunday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.75.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded up $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $133.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,540. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.89. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.45 and a 1 year high of $183.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.06). Lear had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.