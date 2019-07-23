Empowered Funds LLC Sells 33,663 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,663 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Western Union by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,336 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The Western Union by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in The Western Union by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 48,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $320,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,727.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 35,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $740,484.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,609.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,398 shares of company stock worth $1,377,084 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of WU stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. 4,416,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,708,527. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 216.66% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.