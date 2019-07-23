Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Holdings Decreased by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.33% of Enerplus worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Enerplus by 10.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ERF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. 846,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,595. Enerplus Corp has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.20.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Enerplus had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $216.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enerplus Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.008 dividend. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 8.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Nuvista Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.25 price target on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

