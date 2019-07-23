Equitec Specialists LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)

Equitec Specialists LLC cut its holdings in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Financial comprises 0.7% of Equitec Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Equitec Specialists LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 417.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Howard Weitzman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,018 shares of company stock worth $321,415. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $18.36. 34,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,526. B. Riley Financial Inc has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $490.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.11.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $142.13 million for the quarter.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

