Equitec Specialists LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Equitec Specialists LLC lessened its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Xencor during the first quarter worth $145,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Xencor during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Xencor by 1,073.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of Xencor stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.41. 236,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.78. Xencor Inc has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $48.38.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $111.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xencor Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III bought 14,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $436,430.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III acquired 12,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $377,586.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.44.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.