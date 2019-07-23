Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,546,000 after buying an additional 74,582 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,344,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of American States Water in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.42.

ELS traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.66. The stock had a trading volume of 520,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,947. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.52.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.31%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.