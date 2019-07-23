Ether Zero Hits Market Cap of $22.55 Million (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Cryptopia, EXX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $22.55 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.45 or 0.02119134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00061165 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 205,779,034 coins and its circulating supply is 163,749,621 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Hotbit, Cryptopia and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

