Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Earns Media Impact Score of -2.67

Media stories about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) have been trending negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a coverage optimism score of -2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

ESCC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. 5,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,490. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of -0.63. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter. Evans & Sutherland Computer had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 8.33%.

In other Evans & Sutherland Computer news, Director Pierce Tim bought 49,600 shares of Evans & Sutherland Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $63,760. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evans & Sutherland Computer Company Profile

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

