Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.14

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and traded as low as $19.00. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.67.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$107.25 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 1.1399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, postproduction, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

