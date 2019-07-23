Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.14

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and traded as low as $19.00. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.
ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.67.
Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$107.25 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 1.1399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, postproduction, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.
