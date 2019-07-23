Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,838 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,224 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $86,144,000 after buying an additional 107,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,839,080 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $578,058,000 after buying an additional 994,381 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 56,062 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 40,257 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EXC traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.36. 7,742,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,230,667. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.37. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Depomed from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

In related news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,705,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,813 shares in the company, valued at $4,873,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

