Exor Investments UK LLP Acquires 241,000 Shares of Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)

Exor Investments UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,792,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,000 shares during the quarter. Sibanye Gold makes up approximately 43.8% of Exor Investments UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Exor Investments UK LLP owned 8.06% of Sibanye Gold worth $217,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sibanye Gold by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 38.9% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 28,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBGL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE:SBGL remained flat at $$5.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,632,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,094,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.54. Sibanye Gold Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.