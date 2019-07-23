Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stake Lowered by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,342 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 22,846 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Expedia Group worth $35,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Markston International LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.32.

Expedia Group stock traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $137.31. 1,110,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,469. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $108.11 and a twelve month high of $139.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.52.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

