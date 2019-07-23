FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 7,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian G. Daly sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $139,142.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,214.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total value of $7,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 542,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,900,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,314 shares of company stock worth $21,472,950. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays increased their target price on WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.69.

FDS stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.98. The company had a trading volume of 301,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.44. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.31 and a fifty-two week high of $305.38.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 23.30%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

