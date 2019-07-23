Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Major Shareholder Buys $1,608,338.94 in Stock

Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) major shareholder Levin Easterly Partners Llc bought 94,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,608,338.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Levin Easterly Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Levin Easterly Partners Llc bought 449 shares of Farmer Bros stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $7,498.30.

On Friday, July 19th, Levin Easterly Partners Llc bought 1,078 shares of Farmer Bros stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $17,894.80.

On Monday, June 17th, Levin Easterly Partners Llc bought 2,892 shares of Farmer Bros stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $52,692.24.

On Monday, June 3rd, Levin Easterly Partners Llc bought 267 shares of Farmer Bros stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,859.40.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Levin Easterly Partners Llc bought 902 shares of Farmer Bros stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $16,668.96.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Levin Easterly Partners Llc bought 21,684 shares of Farmer Bros stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $407,876.04.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Levin Easterly Partners Llc bought 129,979 shares of Farmer Bros stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,265,533.97.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Levin Easterly Partners Llc bought 9,019 shares of Farmer Bros stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $179,117.34.

FARM stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.67. 88,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,726. Farmer Bros Co has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The company has a market cap of $283.04 million, a PE ratio of 128.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.38.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($3.11). Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros Co will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of WillScot from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Farmer Bros by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Farmer Bros by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,749,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,003,000 after acquiring an additional 19,593 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Farmer Bros by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 507,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 90,019 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Farmer Bros by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 40,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros in the 1st quarter worth $1,284,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

