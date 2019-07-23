Farmers Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $894,874,000 after buying an additional 691,751 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 458.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 348,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,616,000 after buying an additional 286,105 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $47,662,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 189,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,640,000 after buying an additional 158,606 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,081.8% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 129,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 118,488 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Burritt sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.21, for a total transaction of $693,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $357.80. 2,282,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,396. The company has a market cap of $100.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $373.37.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 415.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

