Farmers Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 134,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 341.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.99. 10,179,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,991,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.23. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $164.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $68.00 target price on shares of Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.90.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

