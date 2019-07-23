Farmers Trust Co. Purchases 380 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 33,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 78.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $100.86. 1,153,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.85. Nasdaq Inc has a 52-week low of $75.49 and a 52-week high of $104.69.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.71 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.67%. Nasdaq’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Charlene T. Begley sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $594,686.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $149,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,953 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.