Farmers Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Progressive by 90.2% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Buckingham Research set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TiVo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.62.

In other news, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $1,755,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,515,137.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 1,715 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $134,610.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,399.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,020,907 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $80.56. 2,657,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,646. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

