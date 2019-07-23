Farmers Trust Co. Sells 200 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 10,650.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $112.64. 691,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.19. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.32 and a 52-week high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.56%. J M Smucker’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.01%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 target price on Mongodb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Argus began coverage on J M Smucker in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

In related news, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $38,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,954.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.