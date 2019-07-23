Farmers Trust Co. Sells 2,870 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,133,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $262,033,000 after acquiring an additional 569,560 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 47,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,867 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Twitter by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 36,992 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 90,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 49,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $553,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $220,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $726,560.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,398 shares of company stock worth $3,370,084. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $37.90. 10,049,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,849,699. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The social networking company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.31. Twitter had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 42.20%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$272.00 to C$277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.