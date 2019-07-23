FC Advisory LLC Acquires 2,754 Shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS)

FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK makes up about 3.2% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IXUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,089,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,452,000 after buying an additional 8,506,611 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 6,660.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,062,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,046,714 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK in the fourth quarter worth about $25,007,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 2,811.9% in the first quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,222,000 after buying an additional 391,918 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 837.3% in the first quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 304,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after buying an additional 272,132 shares during the period.

Shares of IXUS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.95. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK has a 52-week low of $1,050.00 and a 52-week high of $1,260.00.

