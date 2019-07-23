FC Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

FC Advisory LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 8.6% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 68,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 151,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 127,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 298,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,238,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.24. 1,545,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,666. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $53.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.