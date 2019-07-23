FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,738 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 22.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 12.4% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $177,206.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $95.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.27.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.89.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.