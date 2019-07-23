FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,808 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $131.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.53 and a 12-month high of $135.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Yawman sold 25,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $3,193,748.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,231,676.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,114 shares of company stock worth $5,515,142. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

