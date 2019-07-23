Feathercoin (FTC) Price Reaches $0.0166

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $2,766.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000159 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000154 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 244,954,760 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Upbit, Bittrex, QBTC, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.