FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,898,010 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $525,728,000 after buying an additional 38,692 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,749,967 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $498,872,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,237 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $442,149,000 after buying an additional 185,252 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in FedEx by 40.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,740,543 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $497,162,000 after buying an additional 792,575 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FedEx by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $383,063,000 after buying an additional 418,451 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of from GBX 4,600 ($60.11) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.77. 2,841,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,531. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.68 and a fifty-two week high of $259.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.