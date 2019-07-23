Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Given a $152.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a $152.00 price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.65.

NYSE FIS traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $131.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,581. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12-month low of $94.53 and a 12-month high of $132.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.92.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,752,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,641,000 after buying an additional 877,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $462,775,000 after purchasing an additional 347,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,410,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $452,311,000 after purchasing an additional 831,468 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,160,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $470,524,000 after purchasing an additional 341,701 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,814,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,458,000 after purchasing an additional 163,877 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

