Filament LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Filament LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 30.1% of Filament LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Filament LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $94,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,093,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,162 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 11,941,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,187 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,740,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,778,000 after acquiring an additional 621,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,745,000 after acquiring an additional 525,051 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,690,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,698,000 after acquiring an additional 350,958 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $153.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,608. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.35 and a fifty-two week high of $153.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

