Filament LLC Has $6.36 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Filament LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.0% of Filament LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Filament LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 469,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 665.3% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 197,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after buying an additional 171,298 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 161,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after buying an additional 18,732 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.99. 18,220,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,686,766. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

