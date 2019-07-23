Financial Review: Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (NASDAQ:SUIC)

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dyadic International and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $760,000.00 179.24 -$2.14 million N/A N/A Sino United Worldwide Consolidated $120,000.00 1,395.83 N/A N/A N/A

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dyadic International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a beta of -0.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dyadic International and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International N/A N/A N/A Sino United Worldwide Consolidated N/A N/A -16.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dyadic International and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sino United Worldwide Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dyadic International presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.82%. Given Dyadic International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than Sino United Worldwide Consolidated.

Summary

Dyadic International beats Sino United Worldwide Consolidated on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. Dyadic International, Inc. has a research collaboration with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. to express two therapeutic compounds using C1 production platform; and the Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH to express the potential of its C1 technology to produce various types of therapeutic compounds for manufacturing protein-based vaccine and biologic drugs; and research collaboration with global biotech company to explore the potential of its C1 technology to produce an active moiety. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

