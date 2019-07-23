Findev (CVE:FDI) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Findev Inc (CVE:FDI) dropped 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46, approximately 14,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36.

Findev (CVE:FDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.47 million during the quarter.

Findev Company Profile (CVE:FDI)

Findev Inc provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments. It primarily focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016. Findev Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

