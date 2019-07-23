FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:FTACU) Shares Up 0.1%

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:FTACU)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.71, 2,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 35,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. III stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:FTACU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 272,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000.

About FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:FTACU)

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III intends to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

