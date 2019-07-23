FintruX Network (FTX) Price Tops $0.0261 on Top Exchanges

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $7,049.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00300576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.99 or 0.01720443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000853 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00114281 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000714 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

