First American Trust FSB Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First American Trust FSB reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 432.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.67 per share, for a total transaction of $211,675.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $5,847,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $331,705 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price objective on shares of United Insurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

PM traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $86.75. 4,367,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,465,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.98.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.