First American Trust FSB Sells 36,375 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First American Trust FSB decreased its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 29.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,375 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 249,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 31.9% during the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 16,536 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 918,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,245,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,553,000 after buying an additional 242,141 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,293,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,146. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.68. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $2,062,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,583.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

