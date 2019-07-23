First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD) & Iamgold (OTCMKTS:IAG) Head-To-Head Review

First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD) and Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.9% of Iamgold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of First Colombia Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Colombia Gold and Iamgold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Iamgold $1.11 billion 1.58 -$28.20 million $0.06 62.33

First Colombia Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iamgold.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Colombia Gold and Iamgold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Colombia Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Iamgold 0 5 5 0 2.50

Iamgold has a consensus price target of $4.22, suggesting a potential upside of 12.73%.

Volatility and Risk

First Colombia Gold has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iamgold has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Colombia Gold and Iamgold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A Iamgold -10.67% -0.43% -0.30%

First Colombia Gold Company Profile

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Energy and Mining divisions. It holds interests in 96 oil wells with a gross acreage of 4,302 acres in the counties of Cumberland, Monroe, Overton, and Clinton. The company is also involved in the precious minerals exploration business. It owns 2 unpatented mining claims in the Skip Silver prospect covering an area of approximately 40 acres in central Montana. The company was formerly known as Amazon Goldsands Ltd. and changed its name to First Colombia Gold Corp. in November 2010. First Colombia Gold Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the Côté gold project in Ontario; the Nelligan and Monster Lake projects in Quebec; the Rouyn-Yorbeau project in Quebec; the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador; and the Eastern Borosi project in Northeast Nicaragua. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

