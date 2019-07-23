First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.75 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 387,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,179. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 86.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 175.1% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.