First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that, through its subsidiaries focuses on traditional banking, mortgage banking, and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. Their traditional banking activities include originating and servicing residential, commercial, and consumer loans and providing a broad range of depository services. “

NASDAQ:FDEF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,208. First Defiance Financial has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $537.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $39.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John R. Reisner sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $45,951.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,865.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $29,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,710 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,909,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 255,189 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 164,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

