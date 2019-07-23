First Financial Bankshares’ (FFIN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their hold rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

“We view operating EPS as $0.30 (ex the securities gain), above consensus forecasts of $0.29. PPNR of $50.6 million was above consensus forecast of $49.9 million, boosted by strong mortgage fee income. Lower LLP expense also contributed $0.01 to EPS. Our rating is Equal-Weight. KEY POINTS: Positive Takeaways. Loan growth of +6.0% LQA was above consensus forecast of +5%. Fee income was solid at $27.3 million vs. street forecast of $26.1 million, and was above our estimate and driven by strong mortgage. LLP expense of $600k came in below expectations of $1.5 million. NCOs were just 4 bps, below consensus forecast of 9 bps.”,” Stephens’ analyst wrote.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $31.31 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $101.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.61 per share, with a total value of $184,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 394,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,330,589.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,181 shares of company stock worth $663,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,459,000 after acquiring an additional 52,256 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $1,129,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

