First United Bank Trust Acquires Shares of 2,200 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 882.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,469,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,873 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14,888.1% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 386,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,930,000 after acquiring an additional 383,517 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,531,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,089,000 after acquiring an additional 308,141 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 731,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,364,000 after acquiring an additional 229,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 568,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,254,000 after acquiring an additional 211,688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,802. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.42 and a 12 month high of $113.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.02.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

