First United Bank Trust Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First United Bank Trust cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,422,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.81. 233,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,270. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $105.97 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

