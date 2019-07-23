First United Bank Trust Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First United Bank Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,784,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,626. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $190.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.