First United Bank Trust Trims Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

First United Bank Trust decreased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB remained flat at $$53.38 on Tuesday. 1,260,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,860. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.26.

