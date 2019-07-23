FirstCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $16.00 (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $239,712.00 and $16.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00037799 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003039 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00125146 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005943 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004094 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00056046 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000551 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000412 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FRST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

