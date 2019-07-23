Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Holdings Raised by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 38.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,194,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,196,500 shares during the period. Fitbit accounts for about 1.1% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.10% of Fitbit worth $97,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Fitbit by 291.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fitbit during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Fitbit by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fitbit during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Fitbit during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Fitbit alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

In related news, EVP Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $37,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,400.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,094 shares of company stock worth $72,897 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIT traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,753,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,655. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.48. Fitbit Inc has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.71 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. Fitbit’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fitbit Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.