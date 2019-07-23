Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,525,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,501,000 after buying an additional 1,679,487 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 15.5% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,759,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,345,000 after buying an additional 639,764 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 4,000,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,423,000 after buying an additional 546,858 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,117,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,159,000 after buying an additional 34,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 8.0% in the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,449,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,183,000 after buying an additional 182,282 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDS stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 162,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 43.10%. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $32.00 price target on shares of Farfetch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Longbow Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of HD Supply from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In related news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $29,903,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

