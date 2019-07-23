Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $2.35 Million Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,003,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,080,000 after acquiring an additional 102,171 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,673,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,998,000 after acquiring an additional 223,153 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,270,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,325,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,685,000 after acquiring an additional 187,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 62,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,958. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.03. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

